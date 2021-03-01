For Quick Alerts
Bank Holidays March 2021: On these dates banks will remain closed in India, check full list here
New Delhi, Mar 01: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays in March 2021. Bank will remain closed on five days in March as per Reserve Bank of India Bank Holiday Calendar 2021.
The banks will remain close on March 5, 11, 22, 29 and 30, as per RBI. Let us have a look at the full list of Bank Holidays this month.
- 5 March 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut
- 7 March 2021: Sunday
- 11 March 2021: Mahashivratri
- 13 March 2021: Second Saturday
- 14 March 2021: Sunday
- 21 March 2021: Sunday
- 22 March 2021: Bihar Day
- 27 March 2021: Fourth Saturday
- 28 March 2021: Sunday
- 29 March 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day
- 30 March 2021: Holi