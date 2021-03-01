YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank Holidays March 2021: On these dates banks will remain closed in India, check full list here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays in March 2021. Bank will remain closed on five days in March as per Reserve Bank of India Bank Holiday Calendar 2021.

    Bank Holidays March 2021: On these dates banks will remain closed in India, check full list here

    The banks will remain close on March 5, 11, 22, 29 and 30, as per RBI. Let us have a look at the full list of Bank Holidays this month.

    • 5 March 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut
    • 7 March 2021: Sunday
    • 11 March 2021: Mahashivratri
    • 13 March 2021: Second Saturday
    • 14 March 2021: Sunday
    • 21 March 2021: Sunday
    • 22 March 2021: Bihar Day
    • 27 March 2021: Fourth Saturday
    • 28 March 2021: Sunday
    • 29 March 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day
    • 30 March 2021: Holi

    More BANK News

    Read more about:

    bank

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X