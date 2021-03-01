Bank Holidays March 2021: On these dates banks will remain closed in India, check full list here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 01: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays in March 2021. Bank will remain closed on five days in March as per Reserve Bank of India Bank Holiday Calendar 2021.

The banks will remain close on March 5, 11, 22, 29 and 30, as per RBI. Let us have a look at the full list of Bank Holidays this month.

5 March 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut

7 March 2021: Sunday

11 March 2021: Mahashivratri

13 March 2021: Second Saturday

14 March 2021: Sunday

21 March 2021: Sunday

22 March 2021: Bihar Day

27 March 2021: Fourth Saturday

28 March 2021: Sunday

29 March 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

30 March 2021: Holi