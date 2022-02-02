YouTube
    Bank holidays in February 2022: Banks to remain closed for 12 days this month; Check dates here

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The banks across country will remain closed for a total of 12 days in February 2022 owing to several festive occasions in many states/regions and weekend offs.

    These holidays by the RBI will vary from state-to-state and will also depend on banks. It has listed the days banks will be shut in its bank holiday calendar. However, not all banks in the country will remain closed on such occasions.

    According to the Negotiable Instruments Act of RBI, here is the list of bank holidays in February 2022:

    February 2, Wednesday (Sonam Lochhar) - Bank Holiday in Sikkim Region

    February 5, Saturday (Saraswati Puja/Bansant Panchami) - Bank Holiday in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Agartala

    February 6, Sunday - Weekend

    February 12, Saturday - Second Saturday

    February 13, Sunday - Weekend

    February 15, Tuesday (Hazrat Ali Birthday/Lui-Ngai-Ni) - Bank Holiday in Lucknow, Kanpur and Imphal

    February 16, Wednesday (Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday) - Holiday in Chandigarh

    February 18, Friday (Dol Jatra) - Holiday in Kolkata

    February 19, Saturday (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti) - Bank Holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur

    February 20, Sunday - Weekend

    February 26, Saturday - Fourth Saturday

    February 27, Sunday - Weekend.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
    X