Bank holidays in February 2022: Banks to remain closed for 12 days this month; Check dates here
New Delhi, Feb 02: The banks across country will remain closed for a total of 12 days in February 2022 owing to several festive occasions in many states/regions and weekend offs.
These holidays by the RBI will vary from state-to-state and will also depend on banks. It has listed the days banks will be shut in its bank holiday calendar. However, not all banks in the country will remain closed on such occasions.
According to the Negotiable Instruments Act of RBI, here is the list of bank holidays in February 2022:
February 2, Wednesday (Sonam Lochhar) - Bank Holiday in Sikkim Region
February 5, Saturday (Saraswati Puja/Bansant Panchami) - Bank Holiday in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Agartala
February 6, Sunday - Weekend
February 12, Saturday - Second Saturday
February 13, Sunday - Weekend
February 15, Tuesday (Hazrat Ali Birthday/Lui-Ngai-Ni) - Bank Holiday in Lucknow, Kanpur and Imphal
February 16, Wednesday (Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday) - Holiday in Chandigarh
February 18, Friday (Dol Jatra) - Holiday in Kolkata
February 19, Saturday (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti) - Bank Holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur
February 20, Sunday - Weekend
February 26, Saturday - Fourth Saturday
February 27, Sunday - Weekend.