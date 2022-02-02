Bank holidays in February 2022: Banks to remain closed for 12 days this month; Check dates here

Bank holidays in August 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in August; Check dates here

New Delhi, Feb 02: The banks across country will remain closed for a total of 12 days in February 2022 owing to several festive occasions in many states/regions and weekend offs.

These holidays by the RBI will vary from state-to-state and will also depend on banks. It has listed the days banks will be shut in its bank holiday calendar. However, not all banks in the country will remain closed on such occasions.

According to the Negotiable Instruments Act of RBI, here is the list of bank holidays in February 2022:

February 2, Wednesday (Sonam Lochhar) - Bank Holiday in Sikkim Region

February 5, Saturday (Saraswati Puja/Bansant Panchami) - Bank Holiday in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Agartala

February 6, Sunday - Weekend

February 12, Saturday - Second Saturday

February 13, Sunday - Weekend

February 15, Tuesday (Hazrat Ali Birthday/Lui-Ngai-Ni) - Bank Holiday in Lucknow, Kanpur and Imphal

February 16, Wednesday (Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday) - Holiday in Chandigarh

February 18, Friday (Dol Jatra) - Holiday in Kolkata

February 19, Saturday (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti) - Bank Holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur

February 20, Sunday - Weekend

February 26, Saturday - Fourth Saturday

February 27, Sunday - Weekend.

