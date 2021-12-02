Bank holidays in December: Full list here

Bank Holidays March 2021: On these dates banks will remain closed in India, check full list here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: In the month of December, there is one national holiday where banks across the country will be shut.

The one holiday for the banks would be on Christmas, December 25 (Saturday). In addition to this there would state specific holidays as well. In addition to this banks will remain on the second and fourth Saturdays and on Sundays.

List of bank holidays in December 2021:

December 3 (Friday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Banks to be shut in Goa)

December 18 (Saturday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Banks to be shut in Meghalaya)

December 24 (Friday): Christmas Eve (Banks closed in Meghalaya, Mizoram)

December 25 (Saturday): Banks across country to be closed

December 27 (Monday): Christmas Celebration (Banks to be shut in Mizoram)

December 30 (Thursday): U Kiang Nangbah (Banks shut in Meghalaya

December 31 (Friday): New Year's Eve (Banks in Mizoram to be shut)

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 16:57 [IST]