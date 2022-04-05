YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 5: Banks in Hyderabad will have the highest number of leaves in the month of April 2022 as there are nine non-working days for the financial institutions in Telangana. Shimla, at five, has the least number of holidays.

    The month started with April 1 holiday due to the Reserve Bank of India's annual notification of bank account closures followed by Ugadi/Gudi Padwa holiday on April 2 in parts of the country.

    Bank holidays in April 2022: Here is the full list of non-working days
    Representational Image

    As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), holidays are divided into three parts - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

    So, how many holidays are there for banks in April 2022 across the country? Check out

    April 5: Holiday for Banks in Hyderabad due to Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday.

    April 9: Second Saturday

    April 10: Sunday

    April 14: Except for Shillong and Shimla, Banks will be closed across the country on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu.

    April 15: Except for Jaipur, Jammu and Srinagar, banks remain closed across the country on the occasion of Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

    April 16: Banks will be closed in Assam on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

    April 17: Sunday

    April 21: It's a holiday for banks in Agartala on the occasion of of Garia Puja.

    April 24: Sunday

    April 29: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida

    April 30: Fourth Saturday

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:47 [IST]
    X