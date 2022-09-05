Bangladesh PM sends one metric tonne of mangoes as gift to Kovind, Modi

‘India should show more generosity’: Sheikh Hasina on India-Bangladesh water dispute

Trusted friend: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina praises India for help during Covid, Ukraine war

Bangladesh PM Hasina to embark on four-day visit to India today: What to expect

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 05: All eyes are set on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four-day visit to India, during which she will have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The two sides are expected to ink an agreement on interim sharing of water of the Kushiyara river during Hasina's visit.

The Bangladeshi prime minister is also likely to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

She will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will call on President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Hasina last visited New Delhi in October 2019.

Trusted friend: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina praises India for help during Covid, Ukraine war

Sheikh Hasina's India visit is expected to strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding.

In March last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Bangladesh to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of that country.

In reflection of close ties, India also hosted a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.