YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bangladesh PM Hasina to embark on four-day visit to India today: What to expect

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 05: All eyes are set on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four-day visit to India, during which she will have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

    The two sides are expected to ink an agreement on interim sharing of water of the Kushiyara river during Hasina's visit.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

    The Bangladeshi prime minister is also likely to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

    She will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will call on President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

    Hasina last visited New Delhi in October 2019.

    Trusted friend: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina praises India for help during Covid, Ukraine warTrusted friend: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina praises India for help during Covid, Ukraine war

    Sheikh Hasina's India visit is expected to strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding.

    In March last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Bangladesh to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of that country.

    In reflection of close ties, India also hosted a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

    Comments

    More SHEIKH HASINA News  

    Read more about:

    sheikh hasina narendra modi meeting agreement

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X