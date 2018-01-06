Ballari a safe seat for Rahul Gandhi: Don’t even think about it says Yeddyurappa

Do not think of contesting from Ballari was a message that B S Yeddyurappa had for Rahul Gandhi. The BJP's chief ministerial candidate, Yeddyurappa was speaking at Ballari during the Karnataka Parivartana Yatra.

He hit out at Rahul Gandhi for trying to lure the schedule tribe leaders from the BJP to join the Congress. If you decide to contest from Ballari in the next Lok Sabha elections, you will lose by a margin of 1 lakh votes, Yeddyurappa also said.

He reminded the people of how Sonia Gandhi had betrayed the people of Ballari by resigning from her Lok Sabha seat to retain Amethi. He said before she resigned from her Ballari seat, she did not even inform the people about it. The comments come in the wake of speculation that Rahul Gandhi may opt for Ballari as a safe seat.

He further went on to say that the Rs 3,300 crore special package for Ballari had been looted by the Congress and the district got nothing. The package had been announced by former chief minister, S M Krishna after Sonia Gandhi had given up her Ballari seat.

OneIndia News