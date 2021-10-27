Balkanisation of India: Lt. Gen would look to further bolster Operation Tupac in Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 27: After much dilly-dallying and going back and forth several times, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the appointment of Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the next chief of the Inter-Services Agency (ISI).

The decision was taken after several differences between the Army and Khan had been reported over the appointment of the new ISI chief. Lt. Gen Anjum will take over as the new ISI chief on November 20. He was commissioned in the 28th Punjab Regiment of Infrantry and is from the 77th PMA long course. He has also served as an Inspector General of the Frontier Corps stationed in Balochistan between 206 to 2018. Between 2020 and 2021, he also served as the Corp Commander of V Corps.

He has been part of several important operations such as Operation Rising Sun, Operation Fair Play, Operation Cyclone, Operation Midnight Jackal and Operation Clean up. However the one operation which India would keep a close watch on would be Operation Tupac which was launched in 1980.

Lt. General Anjum has been part of this ongoing military-intelligence contingency programme. Operation Tupac which is run by the ISI has a three part action plan. This is aimed at providing covert support to the anti-India separatists and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The program was initiated and authorised by then President of Pakistan Zia-ul-Haq.

The codename of the programme was derived from the name Túpac Amaru II, an 18th century Peruvian revolutionary who had led a large Andean uprising against the Spanish colonial rule in Peru.

Lt. Gen Anjum would continue to run this operation and would up the support to the separatists in the Valley. The programme has and will continue to support separatists, Islamists and other ideological terrorists in their fight against the Indian establishment. I do not see Lt. Gen Anjum doing anything different from what his predecessors did says an official to OneIndia, who did not wish to be named. He is likely to up the ante and make his case out for a more brighter future in the Pakistan, the official cited above also said.

The ISI with Operation Tupac created six terrorist groups including the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The main objectives of this operation is to provide arms and finances to terrorists in Kashmir, trigger a Balkanisation of India, utilise the spy network to act as an instrument of sabotage and exploit the Porus borders with Nepal and Bangladesh to set up bases and conduct operations.

Pakistan has off late being upping the ante in Jammu and Kashmir. The killing of the civilians is part of a larger agenda of the ISI to drive fear among the Hindus in the Valley. Further the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan has also bolstered the resolve of the terrorists operating in Kashmir and under the new ISI chief, the agenda against India would only be furthered, officials also say.

