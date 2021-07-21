Bakrid 2021: People offer namaz, celebrate Eid-al-Adha 2021 amid stringent Covid protocols
New Delhi, July 21: Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid, one of the two Muslim festivals, in the shadow of the coronavirus disease outbreak.
Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid, Ahmedabad
"We are thankful to Allah for being able to celebrate Eid in limited numbers. I am grateful to the police for making good arrangements," says an Imam of the Masjid.
We should not let anyone suffer, it is also a sacrifice: Imam, Jamia Masjid
We have been following govt's instructions for several years, even today. Eid Al Adha sends a message of brotherhood & love. Everyone is following COVID precautions. We should not let anyone suffer, it is also a sacrifice: Maulana Muhammad Suleman Qasmi, Imam, Jamia Masjid, Delhi
Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar, Punjab
Devotees offer prayers at Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar, Punjab
President, Vice-president, other Leaders greet people on Eid-ul-Adha
President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders across the party line extended greetings to the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice' on Wednesday. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on Eid-ul-Adha and hoped that the ‘day spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.'
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers namaz
In line with COVID guidelines, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at his residence on the occasion of Eid Al Adha