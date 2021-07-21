Bakrid 2021: People offer namaz, celebrate Eid-al-Adha 2021 amid stringent Covid protocols

Gujarat | Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid, Ahmedabad on the occasion of #EidAlAdha



"We are thankful to Allah for being able to celebrate Eid in limited numbers. I am grateful to the police for making good arrangements," says an Imam of the Masjid. pic.twitter.com/CqMuMD6q66 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid, Ahmedabad

"We are thankful to Allah for being able to celebrate Eid in limited numbers. I am grateful to the police for making good arrangements," says an Imam of the Masjid.

We have been following govt's instructions for several years, even today. #EidAlAdha sends a message of brotherhood & love. Everyone is following COVID precautions. We should not let anyone suffer, it is also a sacrifice: Maulana Muhammad Suleman Qasmi, Imam, Jamia Masjid, Delhi pic.twitter.com/rDPKZoFlhQ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

We should not let anyone suffer, it is also a sacrifice: Imam, Jamia Masjid

We have been following govt's instructions for several years, even today. Eid Al Adha sends a message of brotherhood & love. Everyone is following COVID precautions. We should not let anyone suffer, it is also a sacrifice: Maulana Muhammad Suleman Qasmi, Imam, Jamia Masjid, Delhi

#WATCH | Devotees offer prayers at Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar, Punjab to mark #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/6T4RlTTsAa — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar, Punjab

Devotees offer prayers at Khairuddin Masjid in Amritsar, Punjab

President, Vice-president, other Leaders greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders across the party line extended greetings to the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice' on Wednesday. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on Eid-ul-Adha and hoped that the ‘day spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.'

In line with COVID guidelines, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at his residence on the occasion of #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/rkDIueNCkY — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers namaz

In line with COVID guidelines, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at his residence on the occasion of Eid Al Adha