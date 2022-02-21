Bajrang Dal activist murder: Harsha used to only think about Hindus, that is what killed him, says his brother

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Praveen, brother of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha, has said that his brother used only think about Hindus and that is what killed him.

Speaking to ANI, Harsha's brother Praveen says, "My brother was an active member of the sangathan. He only used to think about Hindus and that is what killed him. Last night we were informed that he has been admitted to a hospital. We want strict to be taken against the culprits."

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night killing, with the police saying efforts were on to nab the rest of the suspects at the earliest, even as the government appealed for calm.

A four-five member group of assailants was suspected to be involved in the killing, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

On Monday, three persons were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession of the deceased Harsha that took place amid tight security, even as several vehicles were torched and damaged while there were reports of some shops being ransacked.

According to official sources, there was stone pelting when the body of Harsha was being taken from District McGann Hospital here.

Police tried to bring the situation under control and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony here on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is from the district alleged that "Musalman goondas" were behind Harsha's murder. He said, "recently D K Shivakumar (state Congress President) had made an instigating statement that at a government school premises, the national flag was lowered to hoist Bhagwa (saffron) flag and 50 lakh saffron flags were brought from Surat in lorries and were distributed among students. This had given abetment to Muslim goondas. We will not allow such goondagiri in Shivamogga and will suppress it."

Shivakumar hit back at the minister, saying Eshwarappa cannot sleep without taking his name.

According to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani, "already section 144 has been imposed (for two days). Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) himself is monitoring the maintenance of law and order...we are doing all that we can and bring the situation under control at the earliest."

ADGP Murugan said efforts were on to bring the situation under control. Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner were visiting various places and using force wherever required, and the administration is taking all the necessary measures to ensure peace and order is not disturbed. He said a case has been registered and the investigating team has already arrested two accused in connection with yesterday's murder and have gathered complete information about who were all involved in it. Efforts were on to nab the others, he added.

Regarding damage to property, separate cases will be booked and who ever was involved, whether it is a Hindu or a Muslim, merciless action will be taken against them, he said.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Don't put fire to your own city." The SP has formed four teams under DSP (Deputy superintendent of police) level officers, and the additional SP himself is supervising the investigation, he added.