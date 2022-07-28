YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bajaj Finance shares surge over 9%

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 28: Shares of Bajaj Finance continued to rally on Thursday, climbing over 9 per cent after the company reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit for April-June.

    The stock jumped 9.46 per cent toRs 6,999 on the BSE.

    Bajaj Finance shares surge over 9%

    At the NSE, it rallied 9.42 per cent toRs 6,999.

    The stock was the biggest winner on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty during the morning trade, a PTI report said.

    The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 824.22 points higher at 56,640.54 and the Nifty advanced 232.50 points to 16,874.30.

    SpiceJet shares crash after reduction in flight opsSpiceJet shares crash after reduction in flight ops

    Shares of Bajaj Finance had on Wednesday risen over 2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

    Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit atRs 2,596 crore for June quarter, helped by robust income.

    The company had reported a net profit ofRs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total income rose 38 per cent toRs 9,283 crore during the quarter as againstRs 6,743 crore in corresponding period last year.

    Comments

    More SHARES News  

    Read more about:

    shares surge

    Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X