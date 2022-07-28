Bajaj Finance shares surge over 9%

Infosys Q1 results beats estimates, shares up over 3 %

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 28: Shares of Bajaj Finance continued to rally on Thursday, climbing over 9 per cent after the company reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit for April-June.

The stock jumped 9.46 per cent toRs 6,999 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 9.42 per cent toRs 6,999.

The stock was the biggest winner on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty during the morning trade, a PTI report said.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 824.22 points higher at 56,640.54 and the Nifty advanced 232.50 points to 16,874.30.

Shares of Bajaj Finance had on Wednesday risen over 2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit atRs 2,596 crore for June quarter, helped by robust income.

The company had reported a net profit ofRs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 38 per cent toRs 9,283 crore during the quarter as againstRs 6,743 crore in corresponding period last year.

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 13:49 [IST]