B.1.617: WHO labels Covid strain first found in India as 'Delta' variant

New Delhi, May 31: The World Health Organization on Monday said that the COVID-19 variant (B.1.617) first found in India will now be referred to as 'Delta'. While the earlier found variant in the country will be known as 'Kappa'.

Both the B.1.617.2 strain or Delta and B.1.617.1 strain or Kappa were first detected in India in October 2020, WHO said.

As per the health agency, all the variants of the COVID-19 virus have been named in Greek letters.

Vietnam finds new coronavirus variant, hybrid of B.1.617, UK strains

"The labels don't replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research. No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting Covid variants," said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead COVID-19 at WHO.

The world health body had earlier said that the strains make up an increasing proportion of cases in India in the second wave.

The B.1.617 was recorded last October. It has been found in 44 countries, according to WHO.

