Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Madhab Chandra Routray, remembering the hero of Tapanga

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 19: Madhab Chandra Routray, was the dalabehera, or the Paika unit commander of Tapanga, who led a revolt against British East India Company forces in 1827. With the support of the local community, the warriors under his command withstood the British attack on Tapanga for seven days.

He was eventually forced to surrender due to dwindling support, lack of resources, and a traitor passing information to the British.

Madhab Chandra Routray was born in an illustrious family whose forefathers were commanders-in-chief of the Gajapati King of Khurda. They had defended the kingdom from the Mughal invasion during the days of Gajapati Dibyasingh Dev. Tapang was the arsenal of the Gajapati King of Khurda. Madhab Chandra Routray was controlling 10,000 forces.

During the year 1827, a British contingent of 50 soldiers and officers reached Tapanga to force its leaders to pay the arrears of land revenue. They first came to the house of one Chintamani Ransingh on 23 May 1827 for the collection of land revenue. In the absence of Ransingh, his wife Haramani was asked to pay the taxes. This brave woman warned them that if they enter, their heads would be chopped off with a vegetable cutter. Then Madhab Chandra Routray along with his followers arrived at the spot and ordered to drive out the British revenue officials from Tapanga. In the process, they killed two peons of the British. This matter was reported to the higher authorities. British commander Harcourt arrived at Khurda to enforce the law. However, Madhab Chandra Routray preferred to face war instead of paying taxes to the British.

Madhab met the Gajapati king and stated that they had not paid taxes for the last ten years after the defeat of Buxi Jagabandhu and Jayee Rajguru. The king gave go ahead. The army of Tapanga comprising infantry, cavalry, and elephant forces proceeded to war.

The Tapanga forces met the British army at Kanjiagarh on the same day. Madhab was defeated by the British due to treachery by one Mousum Karan. Then he fled away to the forest, but his house was raided by the British who took away all his properties. Tapanga was finally occupied by the British.

Madhab Chandra Routray appeared to fire at the British Subedar at Chilika when he found the general public producing salt was harassed by the British. The traitor Mousum Karan again informed the British that Madhab Routray was staying in the house of his father-in-law at Badaparigarh. He was likely to organize the people of Ranpur and Banpur and wield war against the British.

The British sent 200 forces to Badaparigarh, but the illustrious Madhab escaped. British agents searched for Madhab, but they could not locate him. They announced prize and reward to obtain information about him.

A reward of Rs.1,000/- was declared for capturing him. But he surrendered himself at Khurda fort, and the magistrate of Khurda arrested him. After some time the British released Madhab Chandra Routray.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 23:03 [IST]