India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Lok Sabha pays tributes to freedom fighters

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Lok Sabha on Monday paid tributes to martyrs and freedom fighters of the Independence movement on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

    As soon as the House met for the day after the weekend break, Speaker Om Birla said on this day 80 years ago, Mahatma Gandhi had launched the Quit India movement that led to India attaining Independence on August 15, 1947.

    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Lok Sabha pays tributes to freedom fighters

    "This was the turning point in India getting Independence," he said, according to news agency PTI.

    Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters, he said their sacrifices give inspiration to everyone to serve the nation with dedication.

    Started by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Quit India movement precipitated the exit of the British.

    Azadi: ASI to hoist national flag at 150 heritage sites across IndiaAzadi: ASI to hoist national flag at 150 heritage sites across India

    The movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee and featured Gandhi's clarion call to end British rule.

    Gandhi also delivered a momentous speech from Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan where he gave the famous call of "Do or Die".

    The speaker also congratulated the Indian team who brought laurels to the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

    He said so far India has got 55 medals - 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze.

    Birla said such an impressive tally of awards gives encouragement to the younger generation.

    Comments

    More TRIBUTES News  

    Read more about:

    tributes freedom fighters lok sabha martyrs quit india movement india at 75 75th year of independence

    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X