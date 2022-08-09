Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Lal Singh Padri, unsung freedom fighter from Amritsar

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 09: Despite their incredible contribution towards an independent India there were many freedom fighters who were never acknowledged for their brave efforts. Lal Singh, from Amritsar is definitely among the unsung heroes who played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Baba Lal Singh hailed from the Padri village of Amritsar district. His father, Suchet Singh was a middle-class peasant. He participated in the Ghadar Party's revolutionary activities in Punjab's Majha area.

Natha Singh and Bogh Singh of the Jhar Sahib Gurdwara met with him, and he informed them about the Ghadar Party.

Under his influence, Jhar Sahib Gurdwara became a secret meeting place for Ghadar Party members. The Gurdwara was frequented by Lal Singh Bhure, Nidhan Singh, Gujjar Singh, and other Ghadar Party members.

On March 21, 1915, police arrested another ghadarite, Lal Singh Bhure, after receiving a tip from Padri village moneylender Kapoor Singh. Ghadarites decided to punish the money lender. The decision to punish Kapoor Singh was made by Lal Singh Padri, Inder Singh, and Prem Singh. With Hardit Singh and Prem Singh Sur Singh, he arrived at Kapoor Singh's village.

The ghadarites murdered Kapoor Singh in the early hours of the morning to avenge Lal Singh Bhure's arrest. Lal Singh Padri was later arrested and tried in the Padri Murder Case under Sections 302, 395, 109, and 120-B. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 23:10 [IST]