    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 5 monuments in Delhi to be illuminated in Tricolour theme

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 12: Delhi government on Monday said five major monuments in the city would be illuminated in a Tricolour theme to mark the 75th year of Independence.

    These monuments are -- Birji Khan's Tomb in R K Puram; Baradari Qudsia Bagh in Kashmere Gate; Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udhyan; Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover; and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk, according to an official statement.

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 5 monuments in Delhi to be illuminated in Tricolour theme
    Representational Image

    "Historical monuments in Delhi symbolise India's rich heritage over centuries, protecting them will help future generations appreciate India's history better," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, PTI reported.

    Sisodia on Monday held a high-level meeting with the officials concerned and reviewed the status of monumental sites under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

    Efforts would be made to complete this process by mid-August, a senior official said.

    Delhi government is working on restoration of monuments under its jurisdiction, the deputy chief minister said as he underlined that these extremely important historical buildings have "remained neglected for a longer time" that has caused "much damage" to the heritage structures.

    Delhi has a large number of iconic monuments dotting its landscape. While some are located in sprawling gardens, many are languishing in dense neighbourhoods, surrounded by urban agglomerations.

