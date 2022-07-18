Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 3 crore Tiranagas to be hoisted in UP

YouTube
    Lucknow, July 18: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said all the preparations for the upcoming 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark the 75th Independence Day next month have been completed and 3.18 crore tricolours will be hoisted across the state.

    Participating in a video conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy regarding the programme under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the chief minister said the state government has completed its preparations for the progamme to be held between August 13 and 15 as part of 'Independence Week' celebrations from August 11 to 17.

    Yogi Adityanath, according to an official spokesperson, said that a total of 3.18 tricolors would be hoisted in the state.

    Of these, 2.68 core are to be hoisted at houses and 50 lakh in government, non-government offices and other commercial institutions in the state.

    Besides, a song titled 'Jayghosh' has also been composed, he said, adding that flags will be sent to all district headquarters by July 31.

    Tricolor distribution centres will also be set up at every school, primary health centre and Anganwadi centers in the state, the CM said during the meeting.

    Yogi Adityanath said that the process of purchasing of flags is being done by the state's Cottage, Small and Medium Industries Department.

    Over 1.18 crore flags are being made in the state through self-help groups, NGOs and private sewing centres, he said.

    Story first published: Monday, July 18, 2022, 9:58 [IST]
