Ayodhya tense as 2 lakh RSS, VHP workers set to hold dharm sabha

    Lucknow, Nov 24: At least 2 lakh workers of the RSS and VHP are set to descend upon Ayodhya on Sunday for the Vishwa Hindu Dharm Sabha.

    Ayodhya tense as 2 lakh RSS, VHP workers set to hold dharm sabha

    The organisers say that they are preparing three lakh food packets for the event. This would be a massive show of strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. It is also aimed at pushing the BJP government at the Centre to move fast on the Ram Temple issue.

    In a bid to push the cause further slogans by both the Shiv Sena and VHP have been tweaked. The Shiv Sena slogan goes, ' peel mandir pair sarkar. On the other hand the VHP has moved from mandir wahin banega to mandir jaldi banaenge.

    Ahead of the event, Section 144 has been clamped in Ayodhya. Officials have been conducting rounds in Muslim dominated areas to assure the community of their safety.

    The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and his son would reach Faizabad at 2 pm on Saturday. They will meet with seers and also perform Saryu aarti in the evening. On Sunday after a visit to Ramjanmabhoomi, they will leave for Mumbai.

    The Dharm Sabha will start at around 2 pm on Sunday.

