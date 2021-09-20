Avi Mittal talks about the conception of Golden Ace Ventures

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Avi Mittal is one of the leading serial entrepreneurs of the younger generation in India. He has established himself with various projects and ventures that he has undertaken. He is also the Committee Chair for the BRICS Indian chamber for commerce and industry.

When asked about how his company Golden Ace Ventures came into being, Avi shared, "After I finished my higher studies, I didn't want to get into my family business of real estate and construction. I wanted to do something different on my own so I launched Golden Ace Ventures."

Avi further adds, "Initially it was a fund given to me to invest into certain ventures or get into a business or become a partner with someone. It gave me the freedom to invest in multiple things and that's where the idea of the company began."

Since the inception of Golden Ace Ventures, Avi has invested in a variety of startups and organisations. He also heads the BRICS Chamber of young dynamic business leaders in India. Earlier this year, Avi organised the BRICS start up series to and created a platform for start ups in India to have the chance to get investments for their organisations.

Looks like we finally know have a go to company for startup investments in India.