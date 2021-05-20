Average victory margin in Kerala Assembly elections was 47.98%

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government to be sworn-in on May 20

New Delhi, May 20: The winners of the Kerala State Assembly elections, 2021 won by an average of 47.98 % of total votes polled. In the 2016 elections winners won by an average of 46.76 % of total votes polled.

39(28%) winners won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituency. 101(72%) winners won with less than 50% of the total votes polled in their constituency.

32(32%) out of 99 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

21(27%) out of 77 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

All the winners of the Kerala State Assembly Elections, 2021 won with an average of 37.40% of the total registered voters. This implies that the winners represent on an average, 37.40% of the total electorate. In the Kerala State Assembly Elections, 2016 won by an average of 36.26% of the total registered votes.

Kerala: Full List of Ministers in Pinarayi Vijayan government

Among the major Parties, Out of 62 winners of CPI(M), 13(21%) have won less than 35% of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency. 5(29%) out of 17 winners from CPI; 8(38%) out of 21 winners from INC; 2(13%) out of 15 winners from IUML; 5(100%) out of 5 winners from Kerala Congress (M) have won less than 35 % of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.

Margin of Victory

2 winners have won with the margin of victory of less than 500 votes.

5 winners have won with more than 30% of margin of victory.

Winners with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

34 out of 99 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 34 winners, 2 winners have won with more than 20% margin of victory.

Among these, P S Supal (CPI) from Punalur constituency won with 25.34% margin of victory.

Crorepati Winners and their Margin of Victory:

27 out of 77 crorepati winners have won against a non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 27 winners, 3 winners have won with more than 20% margin of victory.

Among these, K K Shailaja Teacher [CPI(M)] from Mattannur constituency won with 39.3% margin of victory.

Performance of Women Winners

Among the 140 winners, 11 are women.

All of them won with 40% and above of vote share in their constituencies.

Among the women winners, K K Shailaja Teacher [CPI(M)] from Mattannur Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 61.97% in her constituency. She has won with 51.66% representativeness and 39.3% of margin of victory.

Performance of Re-elected Winners

Out of total 71 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 30% of vote share in their respective constituency. 20(28%) have won with more than 50% of vote share.

33(46%) re-elected winners have won with less than 10% of margin of victory whereas 2 have won with more than 30% of margin of victory.

NOTA

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. Out of 2, 08, 33,801 votes polled in Kerala Assembly, 2021, 97,695 (0.47%) were polled for NOTA.

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 12:44 [IST]