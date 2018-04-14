Attack on journalists: Press Council seeks report from West Bengal

The Press Council of India has sought a report from the West Bengal government over the alleged attacks on journalists while covering the nomination process for the panchayat elections.

The Media and Journalist's Welfare Association (India) had alleged that many scribes were attacked while covering the nomination filing process on April 9 at Alipur, the headquarters of South 24 Parganas district.

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied any such attack.

"The PCI chairman has noted with concern reports of the alleged attacks on journalists by activists of Trinamool Congress while covering of filing the nomination for Panchayati polls on April 9," the PCI said in a release.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the issue, a report on facts of the case has been called along with written reply from the government of West Bengal through Chief Secretary, Secretary (Home), Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, the release said.

