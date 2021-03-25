Attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir: One martyred, four injured in terror attack

More than one lakh vacancies lying vacant in CAPFs: Nityanand Rai tells Rajya Sabha

Srinagar, Mar 25: At least one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was martyred and four others injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in Srinagar's Lawaypora, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Speaking to a media organisation, a CRPF official said, "Militants attack E/73 (ROP duty)in Lawaypora in outskirts of Srinagar, 04 CRPF injured in above attack injured personnel are being shifted to 92 base hospital. 01 personnel succumbed due to injury. Details follow."

A search operation was launched in the area soon after the terrorists opened fire on the CRPF personnel who were from the 73 battalion and part of the Road Opening Party Duty on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

The entire area was cordoned off immediately to nab the attackers. Top officials of security forces are present at the spot.