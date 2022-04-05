Attack at Gorakhnath Temple: Why UP cops are probing it as an act of terror

New Delhi, Apr 05: Two policemen were attacked by an IIT graduate outside the Gorakhnath Temple, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The accused, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi tried to enter the Temple while shooting religious slogans before he was overpowered by a crowd and arrested.

The police said that they were treating this as an act of terror and the probe would focus on the possibility of a larger conspiracy. The police also said that the items recovered from the accused makes it seem like a big conspiracy and we cannot deny that this could be a terror attack the police also said.

While it is too early to conclude what exactly the motive was, the reason why the police are treating it as an act of terror is because, the intent was to cause harm to a large number of people apart from terrorising them.

The definition of terror has changed to a large extent and an act of terror is defined not only when a bomb or an automated rifle is used. There have been several acts of terror by using un-conventional means in recent times.

The Islamic State has been using odd weapons to carry out strikes. In the Nice attack at France, the weapon was a truck. Even the Al-Qaeda has on several occasions asked its terrorists to use vehicles as weapons. The concept of vehicle ramming was however started by the terrorists at Palestine.

The Al-Qaeda had termed the truck as the ultimate mowing machine. Pick up the truck, not to mow grass, but to mow the enemies, the terror group had also said. Islamic State leader, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani had said if you are unable to find an IED or a bullet, run your enemy with a car. There are cars available and targets ready to kill. Kill them, spit on their faces and run them over with your cars, Adnani also said.

He further said that rocks, poison and knives can be weapons of choice. It is also alright to push your enemy down from a high place, he also says.

In case you are unable to find an IED or bullet, then single out the disbelieving American, Frenchman or any of their allies. Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him.

The use of these unconventional weapons or starting a forest fire is easier for terrorists. These are weapons that do not come under the radar of the agencies like a gun or IED would.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 13:32 [IST]