Attack at Gorakhnath Temple: NIA court hands death sentence to accused Murtaza Abbasi

New Delhi, Jan 30: A special NIA court on Monday handed death sentence to accused, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, for attacking security personnel at the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, was convicted by the court.

On April 3 last year, Abbasi tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises while shooting religious slogans before he was overpowered by a crowd and arrested.

According to an FIR lodged at the Gorakhnath police station on April 4, 2022 on the basis of a complaint from Vinay Kumar Mishra, Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked the security personnel deployed there with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables. He was overpowered by the security personnel and subsequently, arrested.

The investigation was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

His father Munir Abbasi said Murtaza belonged to the 2015 batch of IIT-Mumbai and was a chemical engineer.

The Gorakhnath temple is the highest Peeth of the Nath sect and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath is the Mahant of this Peeth.

