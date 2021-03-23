YouTube
    ATS to move court seeking custody of Sachin Waze from NIA

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 23: The Maharashtra ATS will move a court seeking custody of suspended cop, Sachin Waze.

    ATS chief, Jaijeet Singh said that they would move the court for his custody. Waze is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.

    Waze was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

    Sachin Waze stayed in 5-star hotel with fake Aadhaar

    Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

    After the NIA, now the Maharashtra ATS is seeking custody of Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed.

      Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 16:37 [IST]
