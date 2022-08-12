India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ATS arrest JeM terrorist who was given task to kill BJP's Nupur Sharma

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 12: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh has arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)-linked terrorists from Saharanpur, officials said ANI.

    ATS arrest JeM terrorist who was given task to kill Nupur Sharma

    "Terrorist Muhammad Nadeem was in direct contact with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits JeM and TTP. He was given the task by JeM to kill Nupur Sharma," the UP ATS said.

    Now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma created a major controversy over her alleged comments on Prophet Mohammad in a televised debate.

    India faced diplomatic heat from the Arab nations while many backed her stand. However, there have been a few instances of murders, brutal assaults and death threats by radical Islamists against those who supported the BJP leader's comment on the Prophet.

    Comments

    More ATS News  

    Read more about:

    ats nupur sharma

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X