ATM dispenses 5 times extra cash in Nagpur; locals rush to withdraw money after news

    Nagpur, Jun 16: A man was in for a pleasant surprise when he tried to withdraw Rs 500 from an ATM, but got five currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from the cash dispenser in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. He repeated the process and again got Rs 2,500 while trying to withdraw Rs 500.

    This happened on Wednesday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.

    Representational Image

    The news spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash.

    Later, a bank customer alerted local police, who rushed to the spot and shut the ATM centre and informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said. The ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch, he said.

    The currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs 100 denomination, the official said. No case has been registered so far in this connection, he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 13:09 [IST]
    X