    Atal Tunnel certified by World Book of Records as World's Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 feet

    New Delhi, Feb 10: Atal Tunnel has officially been certified by the World Book of Records as the World's Longest Highway Tunnel above 10 thousand Feet.

    Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry received the award for the stupendous achievement of the organization in constructing this engineering marvel connecting Manali to the Lahaul - Spiti Valley. World Book of Records in the United Kingdom, is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification.

    Atal Tunnel was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3rd October 2020. The 9.02 kilometers long strategically significant Atal Tunnel, that runs under the Rohtang Pass was constructed on the Manali - Leh Highway under the challenging conditions of freezing temperatures in extremely difficult terrain.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
