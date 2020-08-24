At stormy CWC reactions, retractions and offer of resignations

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Congress Working Committee has turned out to be a stormy affair. The meeting convened to decide on a leadership change has turned into a war of words after Rahul Gandhi accused the leaders who wrote the letter seeking an overhaul of colluding with the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi at the meet criticised the leaders for going public with issues concerning the party. These are issues to be discussed at the Congress Working Committee and in the media he said. He also criticised the letter written by the leaders and also questioned its timing.

Sibal was the first to react and said Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of colluding with the BJP. He took to twitter to say, Rahul Gandhi says " we are colluding with BJP. " Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt.Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue.Yet " we are colluding with the BJP.

However Sibal went on to withdraw his tweet. Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet, Sibal said.

Minutes later, news agency PTI while citing sources said that even Ghulam Nabi Azad offered to quit. Following Gandhi's remarks, he offered to quit if found to be colluding with BJP.

It may be recalled that 103 Congress workers had written to her seeking a complete rehaul of the party. The letter was signed by former chief ministers and members of Parliament. The letter alleged drift and uncertainty over the leadership. The letter was signed by Kapil Sibal Ghulam Nahi Azad, Milind Deora, Manish Tewari among others.

Sonia Gandhi had indicated that she does not want to carry on as the chief of the party any longer. She is of the view that the party should have a new chief. In a hand written note, Gandhi said that she was not interested in leading the party. She said that she had accepted the post of interim president only after much persuasion and on the condition that the party would find a replacement for her soon.