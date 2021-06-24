At SCO meet attended by NSA Doval, special attention to situation in Afghanistan

Be it LAC or LoC, why NSA Ajit Doval gets top billing in national security planning

New Delhi, June 24: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Pakistan counterpart Moeed Yousuf joined the NSAs of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.

Tajikistan where they agreed to cooperate in the joint fight against the threats of international terrorism, separatism, extremism and religious radicalisation.

The joint statement issued said that special attention was given to the current military and political situation in Afghanistan and the risk of its escalation.

Pakistani National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib were among the participants at the in-person meeting that discussed key regional security issues, including the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

"NSA Ajit Doval participated in the 16th Meeting of Security Council Secretaries of SCO member states," the Indian embassy in Tajikistan tweeted

In September last year, Doval walked out of a virtual meeting of the SCO after the Pakistani representative projected a map that inaccurately depicted Kashmir. India had slammed Pakistan for the "blatant disregard" to the norms of the meeting. The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India has shown keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence. India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 9:22 [IST]