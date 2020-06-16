'At least 20 Indian Army men killed in face-off in Ladakh': Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 16: At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides.

Earlier it was reported that one Indian Army officer and two jawans were martyred and three to four Chinese troops were killed in the face-off.

However, highly-placed sources have told ANI that as many 20 soldiers on the Indian side have been killed in the face-off.

The fatalities, the highest in decades, may go up further, they said. The report said the Chinese side also suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the numbers.

"Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off in the Galwan valley," Sources told ANI.

Further, there is increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley.

In the morning, the Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The officer killed in the clash is Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, while the two soldiers were K Palani and OJha.

India-China standoff: Violence result of China's attempt to change status quo, says MEA

India said the clashes happened "as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there", rebutting China's claims that Indian soldiers cross the border.

This is the first fatal clash since 1975 between India and China, who fought a border war in 1962.