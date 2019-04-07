At Deoband, Mayawati says,‘BJP will lose because of policies inspired by hatred’

Deoband, Apr 07: BSP supremo Mayawati Sunday slammed both the BJP and the Congress at the first joint rally with SP and RLD here, less than a week before voting for the first phase of voting.

"BJP will lose this election because of policies inspired by hatred.. especially their "chowkidar" campaign... no matter how much the chhote, bade chowkidars try, the BJP will not win," she said. The Congress and BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said, are just "mirror images of each other... the Congress doesn't want to bring change. It is only in pursuit of power."

Addressing the rally in the presence of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh, she said, "The Congress has failed despite ruling for so many years,"

The BSP chief said, "Our government, instead of giving minimum income support, will give employment to poor people. Indira Gandhi too made a 20-point programme to remove poverty, but was it effective?"

While Mayawati accused the BJP of "policies inspired by hatred", she warned the people against succumbing to Congress's promises of a Basic Minimum Income Scheme that involves the payment of Rs. 6,000 a month.

"Instead of six thousand rupees, we promise jobs in government and private sector," said Mayawati, whose decision to keep the Congress out of the alliance in the state has led to a three-cornered contest.

Mayawati said that the BJP will not come to power, unless it rigs the election process. She added that the ruling government was "misusing the Pulwama attack" for votes.

The Congress, despite ruling for several years, has failed, Mayawati added. "Our government, instead of giving minimum income support [which is the Congress' plan], will give employment to poor people. Indira Gandhi too made a 20-point programme to remove poverty, but was it effective?" she asked.

Mayawati said her party cadres were silent workers. "Our party performs without making noise," she added. "The Congress has been making tall claims, haven't they been given enough chances for decades? They were wiped out from several states. The Nyay scheme is not a stable solution for removing poverty."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked both the BJP and the Congress at the rally. "There is not much difference in Congress and BJP, if you will look at their policies," he said. "They are both same. This grand alliance is meant to bring change in the country, but Congress party doesn't want that, it wants to form government in UP."

Deoband is a town in the heart of Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, where the Darool Ulum, one of the biggest learning centres of the Muslims is located. The town and adjacent areas have a substantial Muslim population.

