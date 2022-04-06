At BJP’s Foundation Day address, PM’s Parivar Bhakti and Rashtra Bhakti annotation

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 06: On the BJP's Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the opposition and said that one stands for Parivar Bhakti (family dynasty) and other for Rashtra Bhakti (patriotism).

    We have to remember today those people who first walked with an Oil Lanlp from the Jana Sangha era and then with a Lotus. Three to four generations gave themselves to the cause of making the party glorious, he said.

    Addressing BJP workers on the party's 42nd foundation day, he said the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states.

    They did not allow the country's young talent to come up and betrayed them, he said, without naming any party.

    Modi also asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and states have worked to take welfare schemes to every beneficiary without any discrimination and biases, reflecting the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

    The parties in power earlier practised vote bank politics in which promises were made to some sections of society while others were ignored, he said, adding that discrimination and corruption were "side effects of this politics."

    Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
