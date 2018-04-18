At 48 Congress tops list of candidates with criminal cases in Karnataka

There are 48 re-contesting MLAs of the Congress who have criminal cases pending against them. A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that In the list released by the Congress there are 48 candidates who are re-contesting with a criminal background. In the case of the BJP it is 30 while in the case of the JD(S) it is 17.

The number of re-contesting candidates of the Congress with serious criminal charges stands at 23 where as in the case of the BJP it is 19. The JD(S) has fielded 9 such candidates.

In the Congress list of re-contesting candidates there are 134 crorepatis while in the case of the BJP and JD(S) it is 97 and 46 respectively.

The average assets of the re-contesting candidates announced by the Congress is at Rs 28 crore. In the case of the BJP it stands at Rs 8 crore.

The report also states that the average assets of the re-contesting candidates in the JD(S) stands at Rs 14 crore.

A total of 154 candidates have been announced by BJP in their two lists released so far. First list for Karnataka was released on 8th April and second list on 16th April, 2018.

Out of these, 111 candidates had contested (including the 44 re-contesting MLAs) assembly elections in 2013. A first list of 218 candidates was announced by INC for Karnataka. Out of these, 148 candidates had contested (including the 112 re-contesting MLAs) assembly elections in 2013.

A first list of 126 candidates was announced by JD(S) for Karnataka. Out of these, 58 candidates had contested (including the 27 re-contesting MLAs) assembly elections in 2013.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

