WATCH: Man plays with puppy on the beach, video will make you smile

At 380, Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, says SAFAR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 06: Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Thursday despite rains lashing parts of the national capital on Wednesday and bringing no relief from the pollution.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is currently at 380 and in the 'very poor' category, reports ANI citing the the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi this morning was the world's most polluted city with an AQI of 241, said IQAir, a website that tracks air quality worldwide. Mumbai and Kolkata were the only other Indian cities on the list at the sixth and seventh spot with an AQI of 168, 165.

High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to 9 which is expected to improve AQI significantly to the "lower end of very poor" category through strong dispersion and wet deposition.