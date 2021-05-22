At 20.66 lakh, India sets new records of highest tests in last 24 hours

False: WHO has not termed B.1.617 as Indian variant, remove such reports says govt

New Delhi, May 22: With more than 20.66 Lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has again set a new record of highest tests conducted in a day. This is also the fourth successive day of more than 20 lakh tests in India.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 12.45%.

Cumulatively, 20,66,285 tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumberthe Daily New Cases for the ninth consecutive day. 3,57,630recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,30,70,365today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 87.76%.

In another positive development, India has recordedless than 3 lakh Daily New cases for six consecutive days now.

2,57,299DailyNew Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 78.12% of thenew cases in last 24 hours.Tamil Naduas reported

the highest daily new cases at 36,184, followed by Karnataka with 32,218new cases.

On the other hand, India's total Active Caseload has decreased to 29,23,400today.

A net decline of 1,04,525is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 11.12% of the country's total Positive Cases. 8States cumulatively account for 69.94% of India's total Active Cases.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.33 Crtoday under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 19,33,72,819vaccine doses have been administered through 27,76,936sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 97,38,148HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,91,350HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,48,70,081FLWs (1stdose), 83,06,020FLWs (2nddose), 92,97,532beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose),6,02,11,957(1stdose) and 96,84,295(2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.5,63,83,7601stdose beneficiaries and 1,81,89,6762nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 13:18 [IST]