Assembly polls in five states 2018: Important dates

New Delhi, Oct 14: All eyes are on the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram which are being seen as the semi-finals before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India on October 6 announced single phase assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram and two-phase polls for Chhattisgarh.
Here are the important dates for the upcoming assembly elections in five states:
|Poll Dates for 5 States
|Nomination
|Scrutiny
|Withdrawal
|Voting
|Result
|MIZORAM & MADHYA PRADESH
|9th NOV
|12th NOV
|14th NOV
|28th NOV
|11th DEC
|TELANGANA &
RAJASTHAN
|19th NOV
|20th NOV
|22nd NOV
|7th NOV
|CHHATTISGARH
|PHASE 1: 23rd OCT
PHASE 2: 2nd NOV
|PHASE 1: 24rd OCT
PHASE 2: 3nd NOV
|PHASE 1: 26th OCT
PHASE 2: 20th NOV
|PHASE 1: 12th NOV
PHASE 2: 20th NOV
Dates when the term of current government ends:
- Chhattisgarh: 05.01.2019
- Madhya Pradesh: 07.01.2019
- Mizoram: 15.12.2018
- Rajasthan: 20.01.2019
- Telangana: 08.06.2019
The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for three consecutive terms while in Rajasthan power alternates between the two parties every election. In Mizoram (40) Congress is the ruling party.