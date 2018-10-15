Assembly polls in five states 2018: Important dates

New Delhi, Oct 14: All eyes are on the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram which are being seen as the semi-finals before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India on October 6 announced single phase assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram and two-phase polls for Chhattisgarh.

Here are the important dates for the upcoming assembly elections in five states:

Poll Dates for 5 States Nomination Scrutiny Withdrawal Voting Result MIZORAM & MADHYA PRADESH 9th NOV 12th NOV 14th NOV 28th NOV 11th DEC TELANGANA &

RAJASTHAN 19th NOV 20th NOV 22nd NOV 7th NOV CHHATTISGARH PHASE 1: 23rd OCT

PHASE 2: 2nd NOV PHASE 1: 24rd OCT

PHASE 2: 3nd NOV PHASE 1: 26th OCT

PHASE 2: 20th NOV PHASE 1: 12th NOV

PHASE 2: 20th NOV

Dates when the term of current government ends:

Chhattisgarh: 05.01.2019

Madhya Pradesh: 07.01.2019

Mizoram: 15.12.2018

Rajasthan: 20.01.2019

Telangana: 08.06.2019

The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for three consecutive terms while in Rajasthan power alternates between the two parties every election. In Mizoram (40) Congress is the ruling party.