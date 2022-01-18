Assembly elections: Survey predicts win for BJP in four states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The BJP is likely to retain Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. In Punjab a hung assembly is predicted, where the Congress will not be the single largest party, an opinion poll has predicted.

The Republic TV MARQ survey said that in UP the BJP would win but with a reduced majority. The party is expected to win 252 to 272 as opposed to the 312 it had won in 2017. The Samajwadi Party is projected to win 111-113 seats. In 2017 the SP won just 47. In terms of vote share the BJP is likely to et 41.3 per cent.

The BSP has been projected to win 8 to 16 seats while in the case of the Congress it is just 3-9, the poll said. The others could end up with 4 seats.

The survey said that in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party will emerge as the single largest party with 50-56 seats with a 37.8 per cent vote share. The magic number in Punjab is 59. The Congress could end up with 42-48 seats while the Akali Dal may get 13-17, while the BJP alliance could end up with 1-3 seats.

For Uttarakhand the Republic TV MARQ survey predicted 36-42 seats for the BJP. The BJP had won 56 in 2017. The Congress is projected to win 25-31 and the AAP could end up with two seats.

In Manipur the BJP is expected to win 31-37 seats in the 60 member assembly. The Congress could end up with 13-19 and the NPF, 1-5.

For Goa the survey predicts a hung assembly, where the BJP may get 16-20 seats which is one short of a majority. Congress could end up with 9-13 in the 40 member house. The AAP could win 4-8, TMC, 1-5 and others 1-3, the survey said.

India TV poll:

The India TV-Ground Zero Research also showed the BJP winning in UP. The party is expected to bag 230-235 seats with a 39.32 vote share. The SP on the other hand is predicted to win 160-165 seats.

The Congress would end up with 2-7, BSP with 2-3 while others could end up winning 1-3 seats, the survey said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:53 [IST]