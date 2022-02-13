Assembly Elections 2022: How to download voter ID card online with photo

New Delhi, Feb 13: Have you misplaced your voter ID card? The Election Commission of India has made it easier for voters to download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online.

What is e-EPIC?

e-EPIC is a portable document format(PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his/her mobile, upload it on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued for fresh registration.

How e-EPIC benefits citizen?

Alternate and faster mode of obtaining Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format

Equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification

Can be printed at the convenience of the voter and can bring it as proof during polling

Self service model

Here is how you can download the voter ID card online

Visit the Election Commission's official website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or https://nvsp.in/

Create your account in the NVSP portal and login

Enter EPIC Number or Form Reference Number and select the state.

You will receive an OTP on your registered number

Enter the OTP and you will get the option to download e-EPIC.

Click on Download e-EPIC

A PDF file of voter ID will be downloaded.

Save abd take a print out of e-EPIC or the ID card.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 17:32 [IST]