    Assembly Elections 2022: How to download voter ID card online with photo

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Have you misplaced your voter ID card? The Election Commission of India has made it easier for voters to download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    What is e-EPIC?

    e-EPIC is a portable document format(PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his/her mobile, upload it on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued for fresh registration.

    How e-EPIC benefits citizen?

    • Alternate and faster mode of obtaining Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format
    • Equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification
    • Can be printed at the convenience of the voter and can bring it as proof during polling
    • Self service model

    Here is how you can download the voter ID card online

    • Visit the Election Commission's official website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or https://nvsp.in/
    • Create your account in the NVSP portal and login
    • Enter EPIC Number or Form Reference Number and select the state.
    • You will receive an OTP on your registered number
    • Enter the OTP and you will get the option to download e-EPIC.
    • Click on Download e-EPIC
    • A PDF file of voter ID will be downloaded.
    • Save abd take a print out of e-EPIC or the ID card.

    Assembly elections 2022 voter id

    Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 17:32 [IST]
