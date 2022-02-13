For Quick Alerts
Assembly Elections 2022: How to download voter ID card online with photo
New Delhi, Feb 13: Have you misplaced your voter ID card? The Election Commission of India has made it easier for voters to download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online.
What is e-EPIC?
e-EPIC is a portable document format(PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his/her mobile, upload it on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued for fresh registration.
How e-EPIC benefits citizen?
- Alternate and faster mode of obtaining Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format
- Equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification
- Can be printed at the convenience of the voter and can bring it as proof during polling
- Self service model
Here is how you can download the voter ID card online
- Visit the Election Commission's official website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or https://nvsp.in/
- Create your account in the NVSP portal and login
- Enter EPIC Number or Form Reference Number and select the state.
- You will receive an OTP on your registered number
- Enter the OTP and you will get the option to download e-EPIC.
- Click on Download e-EPIC
- A PDF file of voter ID will be downloaded.
- Save abd take a print out of e-EPIC or the ID card.
Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 17:32 [IST]