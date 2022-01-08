Parties have to explain why candidate with criminal background has been fielded: CEC

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 8: In an unprecedented step, the Election Commission of India on Saturday banned public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in the five poll-bound states in view of the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, and issued stringent safety guidelines.

Last year, the Election Commission had faced severe flak from various quarters after the deadly second wave of COVID-19 hit the country in March-April as the holding of assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam was among the factors blamed for the surge.

Check Out Campaign Guidelines

The Commission listed out 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for the door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting on votes.

Doubling of air time allocated to political parties on public broadcaster Doordarshan for electioneering.

The Commission will not hesitate to bar parties from further rallies if the COVID protocol is not followed.

In a bid to assure the voters, Chandra said all polling personnel, security personnel and counting staff shall be doubly vaccinated. All election officials and employees will be treated as frontline workers and all eligible officials shall be given a precautionary booster dose accordingly.

The number of electors per polling station has been reduced to 1,250 from 1500.

The Commission also imposed a campaign curfew between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

The Commission has also reduced the maximum number of star campaigners from 40 to 30 for national and state parties. For smaller, unrecognised parties, the number has been brought down to 15 in place of 20, it said.

COVID patients and all others who may be under quarantine will be allowed to cast their vote during the last hour of the poll day at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities, strictly following COVID-19 related preventive measures. Sector magistrates shall coordinate this activity in their allocated polling stations.

Political parties have been asked to provide masks and hand sanitisers to people attending rallies if such events are allowed.

The Commission has also banned victory celebrations and only two persons will be allowed to accompany the candidate to collect the winning certificate.

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 19:30 [IST]