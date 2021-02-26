Five assembly polls to begin March 27, counting of votes on May 2

Assembly Elections 2021: This will be my last set of elections during my tenure, says Sunil Arora

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Election Commission Friday announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

While the state of West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases, Assam will see three-phase voting starting March 27. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in single phases on April 6, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

Counting of votes for the four states and one union territory will be done on May 2.

Arora, who will demit office on April 13, also said all must be congratulated for the successful conduct of elections in Bihar last year despite the COVID-19 challenges and he is confident of success once again.

"This will be the last set of elections during my tenure before I demit office on April 13," CEC Sunila Arora said during the press briefing.