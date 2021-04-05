Assembly Elections 2021: Do's and Don'ts before you go for voting on April 6

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 05: The election heat is on and there is a possibility you might forget a few things before you go and cast your vote tomorrow does not matter if you are first voter or have been voting for decades, it's important to know what is and isn't allowed at your polling place.

Here's a quick run-through of what you need to know about polling station etiquette?

Firstly, check for your name in the electoral rolls by visiting Election Commission's website.

Check your polling booth and timing. It is important as the election commission often updates its electoral rolls and every year.

This time, voting begins at 7 am and continues till 6 pm. Please avoid rushing in on the last hour, as this time may be reserved for COVID-19 positive patients. And you may miss the chance to vote.

Before voting, keep a track on profile of candidates contesting from your constituency.

Carry ID card like Aadhaar, Election ID or driving license with you.

Do not get out of line to make sure you cast your ballot. If you are worried about long lines on Election Day, vote early!

As pandemic is casting fear among people, make sure you wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer. Keep six feet distance while on queue.

Avoid carrying your mobile phone inside the EVM room.

Don't try to click a selfie, this may land you in trouble.

Be watchful while pressing the button for your candidate. Don't try to press more than one button, your vote may be invalid.