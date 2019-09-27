  • search
    Assembly elections 2019: Why #PehleReportPhirVote is trending on Twitter?

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 27: The upcoming assembly elections in two states- Maharashtra and Haryana which is ruled by the BJP are turning out to be a fierce battle between nullification of Article 370 and the state of Indian economy.

    But not everything is hunky-dory in these two states. There are serious issues of governance.

    With the number of internet users in India expected to touch 627 million (62.7 crores) by the end of 2019, the BJP understands the power of social media and target the audience in their own language which is, of course, a clever marketing tactic.

    Maharashtra: Seat sharing pact between BJP-Shiv Sena done,announcement by Sunday

    However, one should not miss out the latest trends with hashtag #PehleReportPhirVote that has been trending on micro-blogging site Twitter since morning.

    Based on the same lines, even Congress election campaign which was LIVE for 2 hours ago at the time of reporting shows a similar slogans #PehleReportPhirVote.

    The hashtag #PehleReportPhirVote shows netizens exposing the ruling BJP government responsible for its economic policies that resulted in the closure of units and loss of jobs.

    indian economy haryana assembly elections 2019 maharashtra assembly elections 2019 bjp government

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
