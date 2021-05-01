Five States Election
Results-2021
LIVE
Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: 4 states, 1 UT set for counting of votes on May 2 amid Covid-19 protocol

New Delhi, May 02: With assembly elections over in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, all eyes are now on counting day. The counting of postal ballots is set to begin at 8 am on Sunday after which the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines are expected to be taken up half an hour later. Initial trends may get cleared by 10-11 am.

It may take a few extra hours to complete the counting because of the Covid-19 rules.

This time, the Election Commission has made negative RT-PCR test certificate or certificate of both doses of vaccine mandatory for people who will be admitted inside counting centres.

The Exit Poll results were more or less on the same lines as predicted by the Opinion Polls a month ago.
The initial trends are likely around mid-day but the outcome will be clear only in the evening - around 5 PM.
This year the Election Commission has banned victory rallies, after the results are declared, in a bid to control the spread of the deadly virus.
Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will start at 8 AM on May 2
The state polls are over in four states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.