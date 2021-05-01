Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: 4 states, 1 UT set for counting of votes on May 2 amid Covid-19 protocol

New Delhi, May 02: With assembly elections over in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, all eyes are now on counting day. The counting of postal ballots is set to begin at 8 am on Sunday after which the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines are expected to be taken up half an hour later. Initial trends may get cleared by 10-11 am.

It may take a few extra hours to complete the counting because of the Covid-19 rules.

This time, the Election Commission has made negative RT-PCR test certificate or certificate of both doses of vaccine mandatory for people who will be admitted inside counting centres.

