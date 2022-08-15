Assam Floods: 55 deaths so far, PM Modi assures help from the Centre as rains continue to batter state

Assam to withdraw 1 lakh minor cases: Himanta on Independence Day 2022

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Aug 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that his government will withdraw one lakh minor cases, including for social media posts, to reduce the burden on the lower judiciary.

Hoisting the national flag at the 76th Independence Day function in Guwahati, Sarma said there are about four lakh cases pending in the lower judiciary. The government has decided that minor cases registered before midnight of August 14, 2021, will be withdrawn, he said.

"This will enable the judiciary to focus on more heinous crimes such as rapes and murders," he added. Asserting that Assam is an integral part of India, Sarma said that those who are still dreaming of "sovereignty" should return to the discussion table.

Assam becoming hotbed of Jihadi activities: Sarma

"Sovereignty is non-negotiable and Assam will never leave India," he said, in an apparent message to militant groups ULFA(I) and NSCN who have called for a "boycott" of Independence Day celebrations and "total shutdown" in five Northeastern states, including Assam.

The mass participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme in the state since Saturday has brought to fore the patriotic feeling that is inherent in each person's heart, the chief minister said.

"The love people displayed for the Tricolour over the last three days proves Assam is always with India," Sarma said. "Hope those who are still dreaming of sovereignty will return to the discussion table and work together for the development of the state," he said.

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 11:48 [IST]