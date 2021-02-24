Assam: The steady decrease in extremism continues

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: Over 1,000 extremists laid down their arms before Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal. The extremists belonged to five organisations- People Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front, Karbi People's Liberation Tigers, Kuki Liberation Front and United People's Liberation Army.

These organisations were active in Assam's Karbi Anglong. Police officials said that 1,040 members of these groups deposited 338 firearms. The move came after Ingti Kathar Songbijit, the chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland joining the mainstream. He left the group to form the PDCK.

Sonowal said that peace is central to development and together we shall build a stronger Assam. Prior to this 1,515 cadres of different extremist groups received a one time grant of RS 4 lakh. On the other hand 3,702 have been receiving a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month.

Hiren Nath, IGP of Assam said that under the state government's Swabalambam scheme, 1,800 cadre were provided training in various skills and 1,192 of them received Rs 1 lakh each for entrepreneurship in the farm sector.

There has been a steady decrease in extremism in Assam since 2016. 1,914 extremists have been arrested and 70 were killed since 2016.