Assam state NRC coordinator moves SC seeking comprehensive verification

Guwahati, May 13: The Assam coordinator of the NRC has moved the Supreme Court seeking a time bound reverification of draft NRC and the supplementary list of NRC under Clause 4(3) of Schedule of Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 highlighting major irregularity in the process of making the same.

The intervention application sought for the deletion of the illegal voters from the voters list in Assam. Further it sought an updation of the NRC 1951.

Issues of substantive importance have cropped up while preparing of rejecting slips on account of which the entire exercise of issuance of the Rejection Slips have got delayed, the SC was told.

"Our view on NRC is very clear. We want 20% re-verification of the list in districts bordering Bangladesh and 10% re-verification in other districts. If after that, NRC is found to be correct, the state government would accept it and take the process forward. But if NRC is found faulty even after re-verification, we would want the Supreme Court to view this issue critically," Himanta Biswa Samra said.

