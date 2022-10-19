YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Assam's Kamakhya Temple not being properly maintained, observes Supreme Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 19: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is not being properly maintained, saying there cannot be any compromise on hygiene.

    A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar was hearing a matter relating to the maintenance of the temple. "I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being properly maintained. This is my personal opinion. There can't be any compromise on hygiene," Justice Rastogi observed.

    Assams Kamakhya Temple not being properly maintained, observes Supreme Court

    Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the temple, submitted that this is a case where certain people wrote letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of. He told the court that the temple has been taken care of by roping in expert bodies like the Indian Institute of Technology.

    President Murmu prays at Kamakhya Temple on her 2-day Assam visitPresident Murmu prays at Kamakhya Temple on her 2-day Assam visit

    The apex court deferred the matter for hearing in January 2023 to enable a possible amicable solution between the parties. The top court had in December 2021 disposed of a contempt plea by the elected Dolois (priest) representing members of Bordeuri Samaj of Kamakhya Devalaya alleging misappropriation of funds by the Kamakhya Debutter Board.

    Nestled amongst the picturesque Nilachal hill atop Guwahati city, the world famous Kamakhya temple is the centre of Shakti cult.

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court assam hygiene

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X