Assam Polls 2021: EC halves campaigning ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma after he tenders apology

Guwahati, Apr 04: The Election Commission on Saturday reduced the 48-hour campaign ban imposed on Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours after he tendered an "unconditional apology" and assured the poll panel that he will abide by the provisions of the model code.

After the EC reduced the ban, Sarma became eligible to campaign from the evening.

In his fresh representation to EC, Sarma pleaded for reducing the ban to 24 hours on the ground that he is himself a candidate in the constituency which is scheduled to go for polls on Tuesday. He also tendered an unconditional apology to the EC, which was considered.

The Election Commission had on Friday banned Sarma from all modes of campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People''s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Meanwhile, Congress hit out at the EC for reducing the campaign ban on Biswa Sarma and said it is a dark day for parliamentary democracy and history will not pardon the poll panel.

"A dark day for Parliamentary democracy. ECI doesn''t even have the guts to sustain its own order. Deplorable that EC buckles under Modi Government''s pressure and reverses its own order of ban on Sh. Himanta Biswa Sarma. History will neither pardon ECI nor BJP for this sin," Surjewala said on Twitter.

The Congress had complained to the EC against Sarma and demanded action against him for allegedly giving threats to Mohilary.

Canvassing for the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections comes to an end on the evening of April 4. The final phase of polling will be held on April 6.