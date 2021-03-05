Assam polls 2021: BJP releases list of 70 candidates, CM Sonowal to contest from Majuli seat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the first list of 70 candidates for the Assam elections. The BJP in the first list has replaced 11 sitting MLAs with new faces.

Party general secretary Arun Singh told a press conference that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, constituencies these two top BJP state leaders currently represent in the 126-member assembly.

Besides Sonowal and Sarma, leaders of the Asom Gana Parishad and the United People''s Party Liberal were also present at the press conference.

The BJP and its two alliance partners in Assam -- the AGP and UPPL -- have finalised their seat-sharing arrangements in 86 Assembly segments where polling will be held mostly in the first and second phase.

However, the party has not finalised candidates in 12 seats for the time being and has kept them pending.

Assam has 126 assembly constituencies where elections will be held in three phases, on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

In the first of the three phases, 47 constituencies will go for polls. In the second phase, polling will be held in 39 constituencies and in the third phase, 40 constituencies.

The last date for filing of nomination for the first phase is March 9, for the second phase it is March 12 and for the third phase, the last date of submitting nomination papers is March 19.

The saffron party is pulling out all the stops to retain power in the state where it had formed government for the first time in 2016.