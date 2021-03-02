There was a time when Assam was known for violence, PM Modi changed that: Shah

Assam Polls: 200 units of free electricity, no CAA, among Congress’ ‘five poll guarantees’

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 02: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday unveiled the party's five-guarantee campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

Addressing a rally in at Tezpur in Assam, Priyanka said that 200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month and the CAA will not be implemented if the Congress, is voted to power in the state in the upcoming polls.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, who is in poll-bound Assam on a two-day visit, also claimed that her party will hike daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365 from the existing Rs 167, and provide at least 25,000 government jobs to youth.

"People of Assam were cheated by a party (BJP) five years ago that promised them 25 lakh jobs but gave them CAA instead. Our party is not making empty promises but undertaking five guarantees," the Congress leader, who sported a traditional ''gamocha'' around her neck with the letters CAA crossed out on it, said.

Priyanka launches 5-guarantee campaign in Assam

Ensure, CAA will not be implemented in Assam.

Free 200 unit of electricity.

2000/per month to homemakers in Assam.

Minimum wage of 365/day to Tea Garden Workers.

Generation of 5 lakh jobs in the State.

Elections to the northeastern state will be conducted in three phases - on March 27, April 1 and April 6.